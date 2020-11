Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol arrested a Cameron man in Harrison County on Wednesday night, November 25th on several allegations.

Thirty-six-year-old Joshua Terrell was accused of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 years of age in the vehicle, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, and two counts of failure to secure a child in a booster seat.

He was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares