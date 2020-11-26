Linn County officials issue health advisory due to increased cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Linn County Health Department and Linn County Commission have issued a health advisory due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

The advisory reports Linn County is seeing a rapid spread of the virus and increased community transmission, which is overwhelming local and regional health care systems, depleting available resources for public education facilities to remain open, and threatening the health, safety, and lives of residents.

The health department and commission ask Linn County residents to make responsible social decisions this holiday season and into 2021. They advise taking action to slow the spread of COVID-19 by applying personal behavior practices in daily activities. Those practices include social distancing, wearing a mask, avoiding large crowds, shopping locally and avoiding high traffic times, and following guidelines and requirements of other areas if traveling.

Other practices include not attending gatherings if exposed to COVID-19, self-monitoring for symptoms, frequent handwashing, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares