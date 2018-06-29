Chillicothe teen totals SUV in crash on county road

The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe resident sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove overturned two miles north of Chillicothe Thursday afternoon.

Eighteen-year-old Alexis Lavature traveled south on County Road 237 when the SUV ran partly off the right side of the road. The driver reportedly overcorrected before the vehicle went into a counterclockwise spin, traveled off the east side of the road, flipped, and overturned. The SUV came to rest in a private drive, and the vehicle was totaled.

Emergency Medical Services transported Lavature to Hedrick Medical Center with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office assisting at the scene.

