Rothville woman granted “own recognizance” bond, ordered to seek placement in mental health facility

A Rothville woman charged with felony first-degree murder in the death of her two-month-old daughter was granted an own recognizance bond in Chariton County Division Two Circuit Court Thursday.

Online court information shows 19-year-old Sarah Linebaugh was granted the own recognizance bond with the condition that she is to seek placement in a mental health/medical facility. The case was continued to July 10th at 1:30 for a resetting preliminary hearing.

The Highway Patrol arrested Linebaugh April 26th after the Chariton County Circuit Court issued a warrant for her arrest. Sergeant Eric Brown with Troop B of the Highway Patrol previously reported the warrant for Linebaugh’s arrest was issued following an investigation of the March 18th death of her infant daughter Sophia Linebaugh.

Investigators previously said Sarah Linebaugh allegedly strangled her daughter, but she claims the infant drowned while being given a bath.

