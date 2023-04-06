Chillicothe Street Department to close Polk Street Bridge for repair

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Street Department will close the Polk Street Bridge next week for the replacement of the bridge approaches and the sealing of the deck.

The closure will start on April 10th at 7 am, and work will take approximately four days. Polk Street will be blocked at its intersections with Broadway Street and Missouri Avenue. Detour signs will be in place for alternative routes.

Questions about the Polk Street Bridge closure should be directed to Chillicothe Street Superintendent Jeff Gillespie at 660-646-3811.

Related