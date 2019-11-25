Chillicothe police recover stolen vehicles, scare thief away from residence

Local News November 25, 2019November 25, 2019 KTTN News
Chillicothe Missouri Police Department

Chillicothe Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reported officers on Friday morning responded to the 1400 block of Forest Drive regarding a burglary of a residence and theft.

A rifle was stolen from a vehicle parked in a garage, however, a canvas of the property located the rifle. Sampsel believes the thief was scared away. The investigation was continuing.

On Friday morning, Chillicothe police received a report of abandoned vehicles in the county. Sampsel reports a missing jeep and pickup from the 1500 block of

Webster Street were returned to their owner. The investigation was continuing.

