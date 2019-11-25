Chillicothe police recover stolen vehicles, scare thief away from residence

Chillicothe Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reported officers on Friday morning responded to the 1400 block of Forest Drive regarding a burglary of a residence and theft.

A rifle was stolen from a vehicle parked in a garage, however, a canvas of the property located the rifle. Sampsel believes the thief was scared away. The investigation was continuing.

On Friday morning, Chillicothe police received a report of abandoned vehicles in the county. Sampsel reports a missing jeep and pickup from the 1500 block of

Webster Street were returned to their owner. The investigation was continuing.

