Trenton city sales tax receipts decline slightly compared to one year ago

Trenton city sales tax receipts are down slightly overall in the first seven months of this fiscal year compared to the same period a year ago.

Receipts for general purposes and capital projects are down less than one percent while revenue to benefit the Trenton Fire Department, and income from the transportation sales tax both are down more than one percent. Receipts for the parks department are up less than one percent.

In dollar figures, receipts from the transportation sales tax are down nearly $2,500, income from the sales tax for general purposes is down nearly $2,300, the tax for capital projects is down nearly $1,600 and receipts from the fire sales tax are down more than $1,400. Income from parks tax is up nearly $700 dollars. Those figures are comparing May through November of 2019 to the same period a year ago.

The sales tax for general purposes has generated $431,000, income from the capital projects tax is nearly $215,000, the park’s tax revenue is nearly $200,000 and receipts from the transportation sales tax are nearly $146,000. Income from the tax to benefit the Trenton Fire Department is more than $98,000 in the first seven months of this fiscal year.

The money for the fire department is for equipment, training, and services. Revenue from that tax began to be received in November of 2016, since then, the tax has produced more than $523,000.

Revenue from the transportation sales tax began to be received in November of 2017 and has produced over $519,000. The transportation sales tax funds the 17th Street Bridge replacement project, however, money from the transportation tax can be used for other street improvement work in Trenton after the local payments are completed for the bridge. The transportation sales tax is to be collected for ten years.

