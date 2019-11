The highway patrol reports a 17-year old Chillicothe resident was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County.

Trea Hayes was accused of driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding 101 miles an hour in a 65 zone, and failure to drive in the right lane of two lanes in the same direction.

Hayes was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

