Chillicothe Police officers respond to domestic violence call

Local News July 28, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Domestic Assault (Domestic Violence) graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Chillicothe Police officers responded to a report of an alleged domestic assault on the evening of July 27th.

Sergeant Preston Sandner says that, upon arrival at the 300 block of Jackson Street, officers were made aware of a potential parental kidnapping. Officers tried to find a male suspect, and he was found in the 500 block of South Washington Street.

Sandner reports officers took the man into custody for the potential parental kidnapping and for an active Caldwell County warrant. The man was able to post bond and was later released with citations.

Sandner notes the child was released to his or her mother.

Post Views: 314
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.