Chillicothe Police officers respond to domestic violence call

Chillicothe Police officers responded to a report of an alleged domestic assault on the evening of July 27th.

Sergeant Preston Sandner says that, upon arrival at the 300 block of Jackson Street, officers were made aware of a potential parental kidnapping. Officers tried to find a male suspect, and he was found in the 500 block of South Washington Street.

Sandner reports officers took the man into custody for the potential parental kidnapping and for an active Caldwell County warrant. The man was able to post bond and was later released with citations.

Sandner notes the child was released to his or her mother.

