Chillicothe Police Department seeking tips on stolen UTV

The Chillicothe Police Department is asking for tips and information in reference to a missing utility terrain vehicle.

The police department reports officers took a report of a stolen Polaris General UTV from the area that is 1 block of East Jackson Street Tuesday afternoon. The UTV is believed to have been stolen between Sunday and Tuesday.

The police describe the vehicle as being black and orange with black and orange aftermarket wheels.

Anyone with information on the UTV is asked to call the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.

