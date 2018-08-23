Highway patrol to conduct DWI operations in multiple north Missouri counties

The commanding officer of Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced plans for driving while intoxicated saturation operations in multiple north Missouri counties.

During the Labor Day holiday weekend, Troop H will conduct DWI saturations in Andrew, Buchanan, Daviess, Dekalb, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, and Nodaway counties.

The areas selected for enforcement are based on a high number of drinking-related crashes, the high number of contacts with drivers who have been drinking, and officers’ input as to probable contact with DWI violators.

