Fifty inducted into 2018 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame

Local News August 23, 2018 KTTN News
2018 4-H Hall of Fame Inductees

“Making the best better” for generations of Missouri 4-H club members, 50 volunteers joined the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on Aug. 18 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.

Inductees from 38 counties established a legacy totaling 1,318 years of service to 4-H. More than 250 family members and friends attended the 12th annual event.

The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame. “These leaders have made exceptional contributions to the lives of Missouri 4-H members and we are proud to honor their service,” said Chris Willow, advancement coordinator for the foundation.

“Our University of Missouri Extension 4-H youth faculty and staff work in partnership with our volunteers to see they have the support needed to empower youth to succeed as future leaders,” said Alison Copeland, interim director of the MU Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development. “Dedicated faculty and staff, committed volunteers, and spirited 4-H’ers will continue to learn and grow together to help our youth and communities thrive.”

The event is sponsored by FCS Financial and the Missouri State Fair in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

2018 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inductees:

Andrew County
Darline* and Kenneth Nold

Audrain County
Renae and Keith Stumpe

Barton County
Jack and Betty Purinton

Buchanan County
Charles “Chuck” Beery*

Caldwell County
Beverly Bryant

Callaway County
Teresa Culwell

Clark County
Ed and Tammy Riney

Clinton County
Maurine Bodenhausen

Cole County
Joyce Newcomb

Cooper County
John and Barbara Holtzclaw

Crawford County
Sandra Stewart

DeKalb County
Jim and Becky Carlson

Franklin County
Sam Williams and Pam CoxWilliams

Gasconade County
Sharon Fennewald

Greene County
Janice Perry

Henry County
Martie and Gerald* Zumbrunnen

Jasper County
Dale and Donna Wickstrom

Johnson County
Frances Elkins

Knox County
Pat Shultz

Lafayette County
Elizabeth “Beth” Maggert

Lawrence County
Dixie Wolf

Lewis County
Betty Stark

Linn County
Rex Wood

Livingston County
David and Suzi Beck

Marion County
Kent O’Bryan

Monroe County
Lois Spencer

Montgomery County
Patricia Korman

Osage County
Rosemary Fechtel

Pike County
Shari Niemeyer

Putnam County
Melissa Henderson
Ellen Schnakenberg

Ralls County
Debbie Hodges

Randolph County
Willa Jean Richards

Ray County
Rhonda Luther

Saline County
James “Jim” and Karen Deutsch

Scotland County
David and RaElla Wiggins

Shelby County
Kenny Wilson

Warren County
Cathy Engelage

*Posthumous award.

About Missouri 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly 6 million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills.

University of Missouri Extension 4-H connects the technical knowledge of Mizzou to youth across Missouri learning about the sciences, leadership, citizenship, and skills for life. For more than 65 years, the Missouri 4-H Foundation has been managing funds for the MU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program, providing higher education scholarships and recognizing 4-H volunteers.

Post Views: 15

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News