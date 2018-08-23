Fifty inducted into 2018 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame

“Making the best better” for generations of Missouri 4-H club members, 50 volunteers joined the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on Aug. 18 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.

Inductees from 38 counties established a legacy totaling 1,318 years of service to 4-H. More than 250 family members and friends attended the 12th annual event.

The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame. “These leaders have made exceptional contributions to the lives of Missouri 4-H members and we are proud to honor their service,” said Chris Willow, advancement coordinator for the foundation.

“Our University of Missouri Extension 4-H youth faculty and staff work in partnership with our volunteers to see they have the support needed to empower youth to succeed as future leaders,” said Alison Copeland, interim director of the MU Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development. “Dedicated faculty and staff, committed volunteers, and spirited 4-H’ers will continue to learn and grow together to help our youth and communities thrive.”

The event is sponsored by FCS Financial and the Missouri State Fair in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

2018 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inductees:

Andrew County

Darline* and Kenneth Nold

Audrain County

Renae and Keith Stumpe

Barton County

Jack and Betty Purinton

Buchanan County

Charles “Chuck” Beery*

Caldwell County

Beverly Bryant

Callaway County

Teresa Culwell

Clark County

Ed and Tammy Riney

Clinton County

Maurine Bodenhausen

Cole County

Joyce Newcomb

Cooper County

John and Barbara Holtzclaw

Crawford County

Sandra Stewart

DeKalb County

Jim and Becky Carlson

Franklin County

Sam Williams and Pam CoxWilliams

Gasconade County

Sharon Fennewald

Greene County

Janice Perry

Henry County

Martie and Gerald* Zumbrunnen

Jasper County

Dale and Donna Wickstrom

Johnson County

Frances Elkins

Knox County

Pat Shultz

Lafayette County

Elizabeth “Beth” Maggert

Lawrence County

Dixie Wolf

Lewis County

Betty Stark

Linn County

Rex Wood

Livingston County

David and Suzi Beck

Marion County

Kent O’Bryan

Monroe County

Lois Spencer

Montgomery County

Patricia Korman

Osage County

Rosemary Fechtel

Pike County

Shari Niemeyer

Putnam County

Melissa Henderson

Ellen Schnakenberg

Ralls County

Debbie Hodges

Randolph County

Willa Jean Richards

Ray County

Rhonda Luther

Saline County

James “Jim” and Karen Deutsch

Scotland County

David and RaElla Wiggins

Shelby County

Kenny Wilson

Warren County

Cathy Engelage

*Posthumous award.

About Missouri 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly 6 million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills.

University of Missouri Extension 4-H connects the technical knowledge of Mizzou to youth across Missouri learning about the sciences, leadership, citizenship, and skills for life. For more than 65 years, the Missouri 4-H Foundation has been managing funds for the MU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program, providing higher education scholarships and recognizing 4-H volunteers.