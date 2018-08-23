Fifty inducted into 2018 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame

“Making the best better” for generations of Missouri 4-H club members, 50 volunteers joined the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on Aug. 18 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.
Inductees from 38 counties established a legacy totaling 1,318 years of service to 4-H. More than 250 family members and friends attended the 12th annual event.
The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame. “These leaders have made exceptional contributions to the lives of Missouri 4-H members and we are proud to honor their service,” said Chris Willow, advancement coordinator for the foundation.
“Our University of Missouri Extension 4-H youth faculty and staff work in partnership with our volunteers to see they have the support needed to empower youth to succeed as future leaders,” said Alison Copeland, interim director of the MU Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development. “Dedicated faculty and staff, committed volunteers, and spirited 4-H’ers will continue to learn and grow together to help our youth and communities thrive.”
The event is sponsored by FCS Financial and the Missouri State Fair in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.
2018 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inductees:
Andrew County
Darline* and Kenneth Nold
Audrain County
Renae and Keith Stumpe
Barton County
Jack and Betty Purinton
Buchanan County
Charles “Chuck” Beery*
Caldwell County
Beverly Bryant
Callaway County
Teresa Culwell
Clark County
Ed and Tammy Riney
Clinton County
Maurine Bodenhausen
Cole County
Joyce Newcomb
Cooper County
John and Barbara Holtzclaw
Crawford County
Sandra Stewart
DeKalb County
Jim and Becky Carlson
Franklin County
Sam Williams and Pam CoxWilliams
Gasconade County
Sharon Fennewald
Greene County
Janice Perry
Henry County
Martie and Gerald* Zumbrunnen
Jasper County
Dale and Donna Wickstrom
Johnson County
Frances Elkins
Knox County
Pat Shultz
Lafayette County
Elizabeth “Beth” Maggert
Lawrence County
Dixie Wolf
Lewis County
Betty Stark
Linn County
Rex Wood
Livingston County
David and Suzi Beck
Marion County
Kent O’Bryan
Monroe County
Lois Spencer
Montgomery County
Patricia Korman
Osage County
Rosemary Fechtel
Pike County
Shari Niemeyer
Putnam County
Melissa Henderson
Ellen Schnakenberg
Ralls County
Debbie Hodges
Randolph County
Willa Jean Richards
Ray County
Rhonda Luther
Saline County
James “Jim” and Karen Deutsch
Scotland County
David and RaElla Wiggins
Shelby County
Kenny Wilson
Warren County
Cathy Engelage
*Posthumous award.
About Missouri 4-H
4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly 6 million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills.
University of Missouri Extension 4-H connects the technical knowledge of Mizzou to youth across Missouri learning about the sciences, leadership, citizenship, and skills for life. For more than 65 years, the Missouri 4-H Foundation has been managing funds for the MU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program, providing higher education scholarships and recognizing 4-H volunteers.