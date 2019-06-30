Chillicothe Police Department reminds residents of days to legally shoot fireworks

The Chillicothe Police Department is reminding residents about the city’s fireworks ordinance and use of fireworks in the city.

The police department reports Chillicothe city ordinance allows for common fireworks to be shot or detonated July 1st, 2nd, and 3rd from 8 o’clock in the morning to 10 o’clock at night. They can be shot or detonated on July 4th from 8 o’clock in the morning to 11 o’clock at night.

The ordinance bans the manufacture of fireworks in Chillicothe.

The police department notes it is against the law to possess, throw, use, explode, detonate, or shoot bottle rockets of any type and size or any fireworks with an aerial trajectory having a cylinder or cartridge not intended to be completely consumed before landing.

The Chillicothe Police suggest using fireworks in a “safe manner”, supervising children, keeping a garden hose or sufficient water close by in case of fire, staying a safe distance from houses, and placing debris in a metal container and either wetting it or storing it outside until it can be disposed of properly.