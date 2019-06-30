Chillicothe Fire Department responds to North Herriford Street

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire at 105 North Herriford overnight on Friday.

Lieutenant Rob Williams reports the Chillicothe Police Department assisted the fire department and advised a small fire was outside the address. He says, upon arrival to the property owned by Ronald Dryer, firefighters determined trash and furniture were on fire behind the structure.

Personnel used a one and three-quarter-inch handline and about 200 gallons of water to extinguish the fire and wet the area.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was on scene about 10 minutes.