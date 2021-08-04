Chillicothe police arrest two teenagers on allegations of auto theft and stolen firearm

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe Police report two teenagers have been taken into custody as the investigation continues into a report of a stolen vehicle and theft of a firearm.

On Tuesday, Chillicothe Police received the report of a motor vehicle stolen from the 1200 block of Webster Street and a firearm stolen from a vehicle in the 900 block of Cherry Street. Police Sergeant Jeremy Stephens said that during the initial investigation, officers heard gunfire in the 600 block of Calhoun and later discovered a firearm was used in an unsuccessful attempt to gain access to a business.

Throughout the day, Chillicothe police conducted investigations, followed up on leads, conducted several interviews, and acquired video surveillance of the alleged crimes. At around 4:45 PM, Stephens said officers located the stolen vehicle in a garage of an unoccupied residence in the 900 block of Elm Street. Officers also were able to identify two suspects observed in video surveillance and subsequently took a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male into custody. Stephens noted that the investigation continues regarding more possible suspects.

The 17-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention facility, and the 18-year-old was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges. The names of the individuals were not released by authorities.

Police said individuals with credible information regarding these activities should contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.

Related