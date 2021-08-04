17-year-old Pattonsburg girl injured in crash on Elmwood Road

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Pattonsburg teenager was injured late Tuesday afternoon when the driver apparently lost control of a pickup and it went off a road and overturned on Elmwood Road two miles east of Pattonsburg.

The driver was a 17-year-old girl who was taken by emergency medical services to the Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. The state patrol did not identify the girl by name due to her status as a juvenile.

The westbound pickup received extensive damage when it went off the north side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels. She was not using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and the Pattonsburg Fire Department.

