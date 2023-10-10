Chillicothe plans to expand residency requirements for emergency services jobs

The Chillicothe City Council on October 9 approved an ordinance authorizing a contract with 42 CARES for medical services for city employees. City Clerk Amy Hess said behavioral health and an employee assistance program would be available at $7 per employee.

The council also approved another ordinance authorizing an agreement addendum with Allgeier Martin and Associates for engineering services. The addendum pertains to the construction of a new entrance road into the Third and Mitchell Industrial Park. Phase 1 is estimated to cost about $326,000, and Part C is projected to be around $320,000.

Furthermore, the council named the Third and Mitchell Industrial Park and its streets. The area will now be known as the Chillicothe Area Industrial Park. The streets within it will be named Commerce Drive and Enterprise Street. These names will be added to the plat, which is set to be presented to the council on November 6 for approval.

A topic of discussion was the distance employees can reside from the City of Chillicothe. Hess reported that there was a suggestion that the city should attract a broader range of applicants, especially for roles like firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and police officers. To achieve this, the city plans to expand the residency parameters for applicants from a 30-minute commute from Chillicothe to anyone living in a county adjacent to Livingston County. An ordinance addressing this will be presented at the forthcoming council meeting.

Lastly, a proclamation was signed in recognition of World Polio Day on October 24.