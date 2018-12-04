Chillicothe man runs from officers after driving on wrong side of roadway

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports the arrest of a Chillicothe man who fled from a deputy after he was observed driving on the wrong side of a road Saturday morning.

Twenty-nine-year-old Joshua Shane McElwee was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, and resisting arrest by flight, processed at the Chillicothe Police Department and released on a summons.

A deputy monitored traffic and activity on the west side of Chula when he saw a vehicle approaching from the east driving on the wrong side of the road. The vehicle passed the deputy and turned onto Carey Street, then parked, and a male driver reportedly fled on foot.

Cox says two deputies searched the area and found the suspect with his hands up and wet pants from the knees down.