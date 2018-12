The Chillicothe Police Department reports Whitney Murdock was recently promoted to the position of detective within the department.

Murdock has been in law enforcement for approximately four years and became a part of her hometown Chillicothe Police Department in 2017. She began her career with the Carrollton Police Department as a patrol officer and patrol sergeant.

The Chillicothe Police Department notes Murdock’s passion is investigations, and she enjoys working for her hometown.