Trenton Police Department accepting donations for annual “Shop with a Cop” event

The Trenton Police Department is accepting donations for its Sixth Annual Shop with a Cop event.

The police department reports the program allows children an opportunity to have a positive interaction with law enforcement officers and allows the police to assist children in their time of need during the Christmas season.

Donations from businesses, organizations, agencies, and individuals in the community and region make the Shop with a Cop program possible. Anyone wanting to make a donation should contact Lieutenant Larry Smith at the Trenton Police Department at 610 Main Street or by calling 359-2121. Cash donations should be made in person at the Trenton Police Department.

Checks should be made payable to the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission with Shop with a Cop written on the memo line.