Two Trenton men transported to hospital after icy roadway causes crash near Spickard

Two Trenton men were transported to the hospital following a sports utility vehicle accident caused by slick road conditions three miles north of Spickard Tuesday morning.

The Highway Patrol reports 52-year-old Ross Elrick and 27-year-old Andrew May were transported to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton by emergency medical services. Elrick sustained minor injuries, with May refusing treatment.

Elrick drove the SUV north on U. S. Highway 65 when it began skidding on a patch of ice, h reportedly overcorrected, which caused the SUV to run off the west side of U. S. 65, strike an embankment, and overturn before coming to rest on its driver’s side on the west side of the road facing south.