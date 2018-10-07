Chillicothe man injured in I-35 crash, Cameron man unhurt

The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe man sustained minor injuries as the result of a car striking the tow unit of a pickup truck south of Cameron Saturday at 12:42 am.

The car driven by 22-year-old Cody Kanniainen and pickup driven by 55-year-old Darryl Young of Cameron both drove north on Interstate 35 when the car hit the tow unit. The car then ran off the east side of I-35 and came to rest on the east side of the northbound lanes and was totaled.

The pickup came to a controlled stop on the east shoulder of I-35 northbound and received minor damage.

Kannianinen was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The Patrol reports Young did not sustain any injuries, and both drivers wore seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Cameron Police Department, and Cameron Ambulance assisted.