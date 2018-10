Storm sirens in Chillicothe will not be sounded for testing in November, December, January, or February.

Fire Chief Darrell Wright says the winter test is not conducted due to excessive wear on the sirens during cold weather. The sirens are monitored daily and silent tests are conducted daily to confirm the system functions properly.

The sirens will be sounded if an emergency occurs when they are needed and any questions should be directed to Darrell Wright at 660-646-2139 extension 202.