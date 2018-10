The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe woman sustained minor injuries when the vehicle she drove hit a deer three miles west of New Cambria Friday evening.

Twenty-five year old Alyssa Kapp drove east on U. S. Highway 36 when the vehicle struck the deer, totaling the vehicle. She was transported to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

The Patrol reports she wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident.