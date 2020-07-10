Chillicothe Lions Club to sponsor “Cruise Night and Car Show”

The Annual Chillicothe Lions Club Cruise Night and Car Show will be held July 17, 2020.

The Cruise Night will be at the courthouse in Chillicothe the night of July 17thfrom 7 to 10 o’clock. The actual cruise will start from the south side of the square at 7:30.

Spokesperson Bette Atwell says the vehicles will be escorted by law enforcement throughout town. Vendors are to be available.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports the Main Street area around the courthouse will be closed the night of July 17th from 5 to 10 o’clock.

The Chillicothe Lions Club Car Show will be at Simpson Park July 18th. Registration will go from 7 to 11 o’clock that morning. Atwell says it costs $25 per entry. There is no cost for spectators.

An award presentation will be at 3 o’clock. Six hundred dollars of cash will be given away to pre-entrants after the awards presentation. Entrants must be present to win.

There will also be door prizes at Simpson Park July 18th, food concessions, games, a 50/50 drawing, a swap meet, pin striping, and 1950s and ’60s music. Atwell notes there will be hand sanitizer and masks available.

More information can be obtained by contacting Terry or Kim Bloss at 660-214-0871, Arch Haslar at 646-8159, or Clint Berry at 707-5737.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares