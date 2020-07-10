Audio: State health officials sending staff to Macon, following church revival, as COVID-19 cases climb to 21

Health officials in northern Missouri’s Macon County say a church revival last week has now led to 21 confirmed coronavirus cases.

During a media briefing with Capitol reporters in Jefferson City on Thursday, state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams told Missourinet the revival took place in Macon, which is a town of about 5,000 residents.

Missourinet Moberly affiliate KWIX (AM 1230) reports 18 of the 21 cases involve Macon County residents, while three are from nearby Adair County. That’s in the Kirksville area.

DHSS is sending staff from Jefferson City to Macon, to assist health officials there with COVID-19 testing. Dr. Williams says Macon County needs help with testing.

He also praises the job that Macon’s Samaritan Hospital is doing.

KWIX reports the revival was held from June 28 through July 1 at Macon’s Open Arms Baptist Church. The revival involved churches from both inside and outside Macon County.

County health officials are urging anyone who attended the revival to self-quarantine until July 15.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares