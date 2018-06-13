Chillicothe House of Prayer to hold event at Simpson Park

The House of Prayer of Chillicothe will host an event at Simpson Park in Chillicothe to feature patriotic music, inspirational speeches, refreshments, and a patriotic quilt raffle.

God and County will be held at the Jaycee Shelter House near the Country Club Drive entrance on the west side of the park the afternoon of June 24th at 3 o’clock. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs for the event.

The event will be moved to the House of Prayer in the event of rain or hot weather. Call the House of Prayer at 660-646-3450 for more information.

