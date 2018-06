The Chillicothe Police Department reports a telephone scam in which scammers use phone numbers associated with the police department to ask for monetary donations.

Police Chief Jon Maples says several citizens have reported receiving calls from these numbers requesting the citizen’s address, so the scammers can send the citizen an envelope and the citizen can mail back money for donations.

Maples notes that the Chillicothe Police Department is not requesting donations.

