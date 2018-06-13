Trenton Elks Lodge to host Flag Day Ceremony

Trenton Elks Lodge 801 will host a Flag Day Ceremony at Moberly Park Saturday afternoon.

Elks trustee Matt Roberts says the program will be held near the World War One Memorial at 2 o’clock. He reports every flag that has flown over the United States will be flown at the ceremony and the history of each flag will be shared.

Roberts expects Exalted Ruler Kathy Savage, secretary Nathan Meservey, and several others from the Trenton Elks to attend the ceremony. The Cub Scouts will assist with the Flag Day Ceremony placing the flags on the podium.

Roberts notes Grand Lodge has required the local lodge to hold the ceremony every year since about 1908 and adds that the Trenton Elks Lodge plans to hold a flag retirement ceremony at a later date.

Like this: Like Loading...