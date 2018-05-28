Chillicothe Fire Department responds to trash fire

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a trash can fire behind a residence on Friday

Captain Les Hinnen reports firefighters found a large trash can that had been on fire upon arrival to 1430 Trenton Road in Chillicothe. A resident had extinguished most of the fire prior to the fire department’s arrival. Crews used a pressurized water can to extinguish the fire then used a shovel to remove the rubbish from the deck of the house and put it in the yard.

The occupant of the residence, who is listed as Terry Ashford, stated he had only been home about 45 minutes and did not know how the fire started. Hinnen adds that there were a number of cigarette butts in the trash removed from the deck.

The owner of the residence is listed as Carol Hobbs with crews on the scene about 10 minutes.

Like this: Like Loading...