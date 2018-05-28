Grundy County Health Department to sponsor 5K/10K walk/run

The Grundy County Health Department will sponsor the Gooseberry Festival 5K/10K Walk/Run at Eastside Park in Trenton next month.

The free race will be the morning of June 16 with sign-in beginning at the park shelter house at 7 o’clock. The walk/run will start at 7:30.

Medals will be awarded in all of the age brackets with the first 150 registrants will receive a free t-shirt. Participants can register online at the health department website through June 13, or you can register at Eastside Park the day of the event.

Call the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196 for more information.

