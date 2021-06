Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a grass fire near LIV 519 and LIV 532 Wednesday afternoon, June 16.

Firefighter Tim Danner reports that, upon arrival, firefighters found brush burning just north of a burnt brush pile. About 75 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire. About half of an acre burnt.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was at the scene for about 20 minutes.

