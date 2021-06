Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

COVID-19 cases have increased by 41 in Linn County since June 9, which makes the total 1,651.

The health department’s weekly update shows there are 93 active cases, which is down 17.

The number of Linn County residents who have initiated a COVID-19 vaccine series is 4,217, and the number who have completed a vaccine series is 3,614.

