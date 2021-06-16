Grundy County Health Department to host baby shower for new and expectant mothers

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department will host a baby shower for new and expectant mothers who have had babies since January or are due through August.

Grundy County residents can attend the free event on July 16 at 10 a.m. The event may be held online, in person, or in a hybrid format.

Prize bags will be available to mothers who register by July 8th. The health department cannot guarantee prize bags to those who register after that date. Mothers must attend the event to receive the baby shower gifts.

Register for the July 16th baby shower at a link on the Grundy County Health Department’s Facebook page. Call 660-359-4196 for more information.

