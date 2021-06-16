Freedom of Road Riders “Spring Fling” set to begin June 25

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The 34th annual Freedom of Road Riders Local 8 “Spring Fling” will begin near Pattonsburg next week. Live music and other activities will be held at 21338 Drake Avenue from June 25 through 27.

Point of No Return will perform that Friday night from 8 o’clock to midnight. Live music scheduled for that Saturday night includes 7 Years Out from 5 to 8 o’clock and Reload from 9 to 1 o’clock.

There will also be biker games, a bike show, a king and queen contest, and an on-site pub crawl. Food, leather, trinket, and beer vendors will set up. Overnight camping will be available.

No glass containers, pets, firearms, or fireworks will be allowed.

Weekend admission is $15.00. Admission on June 26 after 7 p.m. is $10.00. No one under 21 will be admitted. Attendees must have a valid photo ID at all times.

More information can be found on the Facebook page for the Freedom of Road Riders Local 8. Questions can be directed to Rob at 660-973-2848 or Mike at 660-973-3907.

