Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on Sunday afternoon at 1316 Burnam Road.

Upon arrival, fire was seen on the backside of the house, inside a basement door. The department reported a pile of trash was on fire. A two-man team

entered and extinguished the fire using approximately 200 gallons of water.

The department did not provide the name of the owner or occupant.

Firefighters were on the scene on Burnam road for approximately 30 minutes on Sunday.

Related