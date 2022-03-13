Audio: Transportation Security Administration extends mask mandate

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Missouri travelers have to continue wearing face coverings on airplanes, buses, and trains for at least another month.

The TSA is extending the federal mask mandate through April 18th. It was set to expire next Friday. The one-month extension was based on a CDC recommendation. Most mask mandates have ended as COVID numbers decline. Missouri Senator Roy Blunt signed on to a letter this week urging the Biden administration to lift all pandemic-related travel restrictions.



