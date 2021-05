Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department, early on Monday, shortly after 4 am, responded to a residence in the 200 block of Herriford where there was a report of a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters noted all occupants were outside, and the fire in a couch had been extinguished. The partially-burned coach was removed to the front yard, and a water extinguisher was used to put out any remaining members.

The owner was listed as Russell Hawk. Firefighters were on the scene for about 15 minutes.

