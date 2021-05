Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Mercer County Courthouse will be the site for a National Day of Prayer observance.

The event on Thursday is at 12 noon on the front lawn as participants gather around the flag pole. This year’s theme is “Lord, pour out your love, life, and liberty.”

If the weather is inclement on Thursday, the observance will move indoors to the main floor of the courthouse in Princeton.

