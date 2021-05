Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A single-vehicle accident injured a Chillicothe man one mile north of Route EE near Cameron.

Thirty-two-year-old Jared Johnson of Chillicothe was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Johnson’s sports utility vehicle was southbound in a private drive when the SUV crossed Willow Road and traveled into a pond, becoming submerged.

The SUV was demolished.

Related