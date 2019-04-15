Chillicothe Fire Department responds to 25 Herriman Street

Chillicothe Police dispatch alerted firefighters to a porch fire late Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival at 25 Herriman, Chillicothe firefighters found two neighbors in front of the porch who had noticed smoke coming from the front of the house and went to check on it. They used buckets of water to throw on the flames.

The fire department report quoted the neighbors as saying no one lived in the house and that they saw some kids in the area earlier. Firefighters removed some of the boards, brick and mortar and carpet that were stapled to the porch floor. A water can was used to cool the area.

The report stated the owner of the house is Sindy Stock of Kansas City. Firefighters were on the call after 5 o’clock yesterday for 20 minutes.