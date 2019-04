It’ll be a few more days before Grundy County’s license fee office opens for business at its new location in Trenton. The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce has operated the license office for more than three decades and Chamber President Debbie Carman reports the office will open on April 22, 2019.

The new location is 611 East 9th Street which is on the west side of the 9th Street Bridge. The hours for the chamber and license office remain as before, 8 to 5 including open during the noon hour.