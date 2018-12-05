Chillicothe FFA members participate in state public speaking competition

A Chillicothe FFA member received third place at the Missouri Sheep Producers FFA State Public Speaking Contest Sunday.

Maggie Pfaff participated in the contest designed to develop individual public speaking skills and to promote interest in and awareness of different aspects of the sheep industry. Missouri Sheep Producers Event Chairman Ed DeOrnellis presented each participant with a plaque and check from the Missouri Sheep Producers.

Rachel Holt of Chillicothe FFA participated in the Missouri Teach Ag State FFA Speaking Contest, which was also held Sunday. The contest is designed to promote Ag Education, encourage students to consider an Ag Ed career, recruit potential teachers, and emphasize the importance of agricultural educators.

The State FFA Advisor presented each Missouri Teach Ag participant with a plaque and check. The participants in the Missouri Sheep Producers and Missouri Teach Ag speaking contests won their respective district competitions.