St. Joseph man convicted of illegal firearm after 11-hour standoff; faces 10 years in prison

A St. Joseph man has been convicted by a federal trial jury of illegally possessing a firearm following an 11-hour standoff with law enforcement officers.

Terrance T. Brown, 41, of St. Joseph, was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Evidence introduced during the trial indicated that Brown was in possession of a loaded Ruger 9mm pistol on September 13, 2017. Brown was arrested following an 11-hour standoff at a St. Joseph residence on that date. Officers with the St. Joseph Police Department and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department established a perimeter around the residence. After several minutes, three individuals (including a juvenile) came out of the residence, but Brown – armed with the handgun – remained inside. Officers with the Special Response Team used portable cameras to locate Brown in the attic of the residence. Eventually, Brown surrendered to officers and was arrested as he left the residence. The loaded Ruger 9mm pistol with an extended magazine was found during a search of the attic. Officers also found ammunition and an empty box for a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber firearm, which contained some ammunition.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Brown has a prior federal conviction in the District of Kansas for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Brown has two prior felony convictions for robbery in Wyandotte County, Kan., as well as prior felony convictions for aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and attempted possession of a controlled substance. Brown was under supervision by Missouri Probation and Parole for felony drug possession in Jackson County, Mo., at the time of the offense.



Following the presentation of evidence, the jury in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo., deliberated for and an hour and a half before returning the guilty verdict to U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough, ending a trial that began Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.

Under federal statutes, Brown is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Emily A. Morgan and Adam Caine. It was investigated by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the St. Joseph, Mo., Police Department and the Buchanan County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.