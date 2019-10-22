Chillicothe FFA members attend trap shoot at Trenton Trap Range

The Chillicothe FFA Chapter recently attended the area trap shoot held at the Trenton Trap Range.

The first place overall team was the Chillicothe team. The Chillicothe FFA Chapter had 4 teams/24 individuals shoot on Saturday; Bryce Wolf A–30, Clayton Walker A-46, Mack Anderson A-47, Trace Rardon A-45, Sam Meservey A-42, Kale Campbell B-38, Tucker Burtch B-45, Brooke Horton B-36, Morgan Anderson B-32, Keegan Valbracht B-35, Colby Gillespie B-37, Josh Meservey C-24, Carson Crawford C-30, Wade Horton C-40, Landon Baker C-17, Lance Clark D-34, Caleb Cothern D-30, Carter Crawford D-20, Carson Rhodes D-29, Seth Summers D-15, Cooper Murphy Freshman A – 37, Porter Ficken – 37, Landon Widner-34, Rugar Cox-29, Randy Plattner (FFA Advisor), Tony Burtch (volunteer coach), and Brice Walker (volunteer coach) that traveled to Trenton.

Chillicothe Team A received first place, Team B received second, Team C received eighth place, and the Freshman B received ninth place in the team competition. Individuals with top ten honors overall were 1st Mack Anderson, 2nd Clayton Walker, 3rd tie Trace Rardon, 3rd tie Tucker Burtch, 6th Sam Meservey, and 7th tie Wade Horton. The individual with top-five honors in the female division was first place winner Brooke Horton.

