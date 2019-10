The Gifted Group of Grundy County will host a Halloween special needs, costume dance, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Riverside Country Club from 6 until 8 o’clock. The event includes a costume contest with prizes. Snacks will be provided.

Those interested in the dance for individuals with special needs may contact Gifted Group Advisor Brenda Thorne at 654-0218 for more information.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 5 Shares