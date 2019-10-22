Trenton Municipal Utilities begins flushing water system in east Trenton

Trenton Municipal Utilities staff began flushing the distribution system today (October 22, 2019) and the process will continue for approximately two weeks.

The area to be flushed is east of Highway 65 to the eastern city limits. The flushing of water lines is a semi-annual requirement of the water treatment process. TMU officials report there may be some discolored water during the hours of 7 am to 2:30 pm weekdays.

Officials recommend running the water for a short period of time to make sure the water is clear before doing laundry or wait until after flushing hours.

For any questions contact the Trenton Water Treatment Plant 660-359-3211

