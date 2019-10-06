Chillicothe FFA Chapter makes donation to Chillicothe Police Department

The Chillicothe FFA Chapter made a donation to the Chillicothe Police Department and Kiwanis Kids Club’s Shop with a Cop Program Wednesday.

Police Chief Jon Maples says $1,200 was presented to the police department during Coffee with a Cop. Chillicothe FFA raised money at a mud volleyball event, and the chapter matched those funds.

Shop with a Cop involves law enforcement and children shopping together in December. Maples says the program is “probably the most important thing” the Chillicothe Police Department does.

