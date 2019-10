Trenton Middle School has announced its October Students of the Month with a character trait of respect.

Students selected are fifth-graders Lillian Ortega and Karsen Spencer, sixth-graders Laylah Clause and Kameron Foster, seventh-graders Barbara Eugenio and Kiefer Tolson, and eighth-graders Kinze Hanson and Ronald Woods.

