VFW Post 919 of Trenton will serve a meal to raise money for its building fund.

Sam’s Chili, potato soup, and sandwiches will be served at the VFW Hall on October 16, 2019, from 10 to 1 o’clock. The menu will also include summer sausage, cheese, vegetables, and brownie pudding.

The meal will cost $10.00 and a patriotic quilt raffle will be held with tickets costing $5.00 for one or $10.00 for three.

